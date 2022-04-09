INTRODUCTION

Chief executive hopeful John Lee Ka-chiu formally announced his bid on Saturday to run for Hong Kong’s top job, two days after Beijing approved his resignation as the city’s No 2 official.

The 64-year-old, the sole candidate with the central government’s blessing, had earlier hinted at his “next moves”, touting his rise through the ranks over his decades in the civil service, primarily the police force.

“I have worked in the government for 45 years. I have been taking part in different positions, which provided me with a lot of valuable experiences, knowledge and abilities. It has also broadened my vision,” he said on Friday, when he met the press briefly at the Central Plaza in Wan Chai, where his campaign office is located.

He went on to thank the city for the opportunities given while vowing to soldier on, but said cryptically: “Tomorrow, at the press conference I shall be explaining to you my next moves.”

Pro-Beijing heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung has confirmed he will lead Lee's campaign. All eyes are on Lee elaborating on Hong Kong's direction under him.