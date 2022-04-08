Beijing has officially accepted Chief Secretary John Lee’s resignation, paving the way for his bid for the city’s top job. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Beijing approves resignation of John Lee, clearing way for his leadership bid
- In accordance with the Basic Law, the State Council has decided to remove Lee from the office of chief secretary, but the announcement of their decision did not name his successor
- Sources said Lee was expected to hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon to formally announce his currently unopposed candidacy for the city’s top job
