Beijing has officially accepted Chief Secretary John Lee’s resignation, paving the way for his bid for the city’s top job. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing has officially accepted Chief Secretary John Lee’s resignation, paving the way for his bid for the city’s top job. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Beijing approves resignation of John Lee, clearing way for his leadership bid

  • In accordance with the Basic Law, the State Council has decided to remove Lee from the office of chief secretary, but the announcement of their decision did not name his successor
  • Sources said Lee was expected to hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon to formally announce his currently unopposed candidacy for the city’s top job

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Tony CheungNg Kang-chung
Tony Cheung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:37am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has officially accepted Chief Secretary John Lee’s resignation, paving the way for his bid for the city’s top job. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing has officially accepted Chief Secretary John Lee’s resignation, paving the way for his bid for the city’s top job. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE