Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza in Wan Chai on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee racing against time to form ‘all-encompassing’ campaign team ahead of May 8 race, sources say

  • Lee’s campaign office includes 17 deputy directors led by Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, insiders say
  • Sino Group vice-chairman Daryl Ng, lawmaker Kenneth Fok and former constitutional and mainland affairs minister Raymond Tam among those named as deputy directors

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:30am, 9 Apr, 2022

