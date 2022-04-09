Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza in Wan Chai on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee racing against time to form ‘all-encompassing’ campaign team ahead of May 8 race, sources say
- Lee’s campaign office includes 17 deputy directors led by Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, insiders say
- Sino Group vice-chairman Daryl Ng, lawmaker Kenneth Fok and former constitutional and mainland affairs minister Raymond Tam among those named as deputy directors
