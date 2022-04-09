John Lee leaves his press conference on Saturday with his campaign manager, Tam Yiu-chung (left). Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee formally launches bid, pitches himself as ‘conductor of a new symphony’
- Lee pledges his leadership will be ‘result oriented’ and that he will ensure city retains status as global financial hub
- He also vows to boost Hong Kong’s competitiveness and reinforce city’s foundation, such as rule of law and stability
John Lee leaves his press conference on Saturday with his campaign manager, Tam Yiu-chung (left). Photo: Jelly Tse