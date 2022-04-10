Chief executive hopeful John Lee repeatedly emphasised a result-orientated approach to leading Hong Kong during his press conference on Saturday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Why did hopeful John Lee keep talking about ‘results-oriented’ approach to governing?

  • Former chief secretary ‘is not stuck to the old colonial government system or ways of thinking”, says business chamber head
  • But one analyst warns government must focus on producing talented ministers who can make good decisions and long-term plans for city

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:59am, 10 Apr, 2022

