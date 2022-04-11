Will Hong Kong’s chief executive elections follow Macau in becoming a one-person race? Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong imitates Macau: one-man race showcases pro-Beijing camp’s unity but could risk alienating public, analysts say
- Macau’s solo candidates engage public, but residents with no say in outcome lose interest in polls, says one veteran former opposition lawmaker
- Pro-Beijing observer says this year’s race not a sign Hong Kong will have no vigorous contests in future
Will Hong Kong’s chief executive elections follow Macau in becoming a one-person race? Photo: Xinhua