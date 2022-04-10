One million Hongkongers have received the first instalment of the government’s latest round of e-vouchers through the Octopus mobile app. Photo: Nora Tam
1 million Hongkongers received first round of e-vouchers through Octopus mobile app, says finance chief

  • Figure marks nearly 40 per cent increase compared with last year, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan
  • Chan says government will launch inaugural retail green bond now worth HK$15 billion by end of month

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:48pm, 10 Apr, 2022

One million Hongkongers have received the first instalment of the government’s latest round of e-vouchers through the Octopus mobile app. Photo: Nora Tam
