Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits an association for delegates to the nation’s top advisory body on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits an association for delegates to the nation’s top advisory body on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee channels Xi Jinping in saying ‘result-oriented’ approach will give public ‘sense of having benefited’

  • Borrowing the phrase from the Chinese president, Lee says his focus on results would mean ‘the public can see the outcomes sooner’
  • Xi first coined the phrase in 2015, saying the government had to put the value of reforms on full display to give the people a stronger sense of satisfaction

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Nadia LamLilian Cheng
Nadia Lam and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:17pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits an association for delegates to the nation’s top advisory body on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits an association for delegates to the nation’s top advisory body on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE