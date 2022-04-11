Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits an association for delegates to the nation’s top advisory body on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee channels Xi Jinping in saying ‘result-oriented’ approach will give public ‘sense of having benefited’
- Borrowing the phrase from the Chinese president, Lee says his focus on results would mean ‘the public can see the outcomes sooner’
- Xi first coined the phrase in 2015, saying the government had to put the value of reforms on full display to give the people a stronger sense of satisfaction
Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits an association for delegates to the nation’s top advisory body on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang