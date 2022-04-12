A source said many top officials in the administration had no idea why there was no appointment of a new chief secretary. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: why is Beijing slow to appoint a chief secretary this time?
- The delay in appointing an acting chief secretary this time round has left even top officials perplexed
- The temporary absence of a No 2 official in Hong Kong would not leave the government hamstrung, some analysts say
