Chief executive hopeful John Lee (centre) visits the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association in Wan Chai on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee says Article 23 security legislation would be a top priority of his administration

  • Lee stressed the need for a ‘stable and secure environment’ that would allow Hong Kong to weather any ‘attacks’
  • Article 23 of the Basic Law requires Hong Kong to enact security legislation of its own, even after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city in 2020

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:04pm, 12 Apr, 2022

