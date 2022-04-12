Chief executive hopeful John Lee (centre) visits the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association in Wan Chai on Tuesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee says Article 23 security legislation would be a top priority of his administration
- Lee stressed the need for a ‘stable and secure environment’ that would allow Hong Kong to weather any ‘attacks’
- Article 23 of the Basic Law requires Hong Kong to enact security legislation of its own, even after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city in 2020
