A US State Department spokesman urged local authorities on Tuesday morning to release veteran journalist Allan Au Ka-lun and any others who were “imprisoned for exercising their fundamental freedoms”. Photo: AP
Beijing denounces ‘unreasonable’ US remarks over arrest of veteran Hong Kong journalist, demands end to ‘boring political show’
- Response from Chinese Foreign Ministry follows social media post by US State Department spokesman calling for release of journalist Allan Au
- Ministry spokesman characterises tweet by US official as ‘futile’ political show intended to interfere in nation’s internal affairs
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
