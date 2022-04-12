Chief executive hopeful John Lee has secured more nominations than the target set by his team. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: 700-plus nominations for leadership hopeful John Lee spark ‘bad precedent’ concern

  • Tik Chi-yuen, sole non-establishment member on powerful Election Committee, says he wants to know what former No 2 official stands for
  • Number of endorsements secured by Lee so far has exceeded his team’s target of 500

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:01am, 13 Apr, 2022

