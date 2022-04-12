Polling data from the 2021 Legislative Council General Election logged more than 30,000 invalid ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong election body finds ex-opposition sectors cast more than 10 per cent of invalid ballots in Legislative Council poll
- Electoral Affairs Commission recorded more 30,000 invalid votes from December election
- But pro-Beijing think tank says most opposition supporters appeared to have abstained from voting rather than cast invalid ballots
