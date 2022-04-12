Polling data from the 2021 Legislative Council General Election logged more than 30,000 invalid ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
Polling data from the 2021 Legislative Council General Election logged more than 30,000 invalid ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong election body finds ex-opposition sectors cast more than 10 per cent of invalid ballots in Legislative Council poll

  • Electoral Affairs Commission recorded more 30,000 invalid votes from December election
  • But pro-Beijing think tank says most opposition supporters appeared to have abstained from voting rather than cast invalid ballots

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Nadia LamChris Lau
Nadia Lam and Chris Lau

Updated: 11:07pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Polling data from the 2021 Legislative Council General Election logged more than 30,000 invalid ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
Polling data from the 2021 Legislative Council General Election logged more than 30,000 invalid ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE