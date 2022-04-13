Chief executive hopeful John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: a who’s who of political insiders have joined John Lee’s campaign team. Does it show who’s running for positions in his de facto cabinet?
- The security force veteran has assembled a campaign team led by 17 experts in policy, finance, business, law and social welfare, among other areas
- Beijing’s liaison office played a role in getting them all on board and the cross section of support is aimed at showing residents that change is coming, insiders say
Chief executive hopeful John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang