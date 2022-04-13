Chief executive hopeful John Lee meets the media at Central Plaza in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: a who’s who of political insiders have joined John Lee’s campaign team. Does it show who’s running for positions in his de facto cabinet?

  • The security force veteran has assembled a campaign team led by 17 experts in policy, finance, business, law and social welfare, among other areas
  • Beijing’s liaison office played a role in getting them all on board and the cross section of support is aimed at showing residents that change is coming, insiders say

Updated: 9:12am, 13 Apr, 2022

