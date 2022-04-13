Chief Executive hopeful John Lee arrives at City Gallery on Wednesday to submit his nomination forms for May 8 leadership election. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee submits 786 nominations to stand for city’s top job, representing more than half of Election Committee members

  • Lee declined to say whether the overwhelming number of nominations assured his victory in the May 8 poll, adding that he would continue with his campaign
  • While other hopefuls had declared an intention to run before the nomination period officially opened, none have formally launched bids

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian ChengNadia LamChris Lau
Lilian Cheng Nadia Lam and Chris Lau

Updated: 11:28am, 13 Apr, 2022

