Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: a look at the family behind leadership hopeful John Lee
- John Lee and his wife Janet Lam have two children, elder son Gilbert is head of strategy and planning and chief of staff to the chief executive of Hang Seng Bank
- Friends and former colleagues share memories of working with Lee, say he is a ‘responsible and respectable’ father and someone who puts his wife first
Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo: Felix Wong