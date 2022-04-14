Chief Executive hopeful John Lee has referred to the UK’s decision to withdraw its judges from the city’s top court as polluting the legal system. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee calls city’s finance industry double-edged weapon, legal system ‘polluted by politics’
- Chief executive hopeful John Lee calls financial system ‘sharp tool’ to be used by or against city during meeting with Election Committee members
- Member of committee’s legal subsector calls for Lee to close national security gaps by passing Article 23 of Basic Law
