Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s finance chief Paul Chan to lead vetting committee for election hopefuls as chief secretary post stays vacant for now

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan a natural successor for the post vacated by former chief secretary John Lee, says pro-Beijing heavyweight Rita Fan
  • Others in the same camp say the appointment hints that Chan has the central government’s trust and is highly likely to remain in the next administration serving as a top minister

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:59pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE