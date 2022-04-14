Some contenders without Beijing’s blessing have said they had struggled to get any support from Election Committee members. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: unsuccessful leadership hopefuls express mixed emotions over city’s one-man race

  • Contender Titus Wu says Hong Kong’s chief executive election has ‘become the laughing stock of the world’
  • Early entrant Checkley Sin praises John Lee as more suitable for job, says he decided to step down despite securing enough nominations to run

Updated: 10:05pm, 14 Apr, 2022

