Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee inclined to adopt current government restructuring plan, push for Article 23 security legislation

  • Sole election hopeful says he supports incumbent leader’s plan for a reshuffle centred on housing and culture
  • He reiterates push for local national security law as required by city’s mini-constitution, to complement version imposed by Beijing

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:09am, 15 Apr, 2022

