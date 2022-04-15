Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee inclined to adopt current government restructuring plan, push for Article 23 security legislation
- Sole election hopeful says he supports incumbent leader’s plan for a reshuffle centred on housing and culture
- He reiterates push for local national security law as required by city’s mini-constitution, to complement version imposed by Beijing
