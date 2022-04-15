Incumbent leader Carrie Lam has urged the next administration to continue promoting the subject of national security. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls for further national security education on politics, food, culture and ‘many other areas’
- City leader Carrie Lam marks National Security Education Day by calling for next administration to further promote subject to ‘safeguard’ Hong Kong, nation
- Online activities held for this year’s event, including launch of five-minute special video, publication of children’s picture book on outer space security
