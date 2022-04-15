The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Student union banned from using ‘Hong Kong Polytechnic University’ name, ordered to vacate office on school premises by July 15
- Student body expresses ‘deep regret’ over university’s decision, which follows a pattern of institutions cutting ties with their student unions since 2021
- University had wanted the student union to sign an agreement giving school management the power to dismiss the body as it deemed fit
