Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee prepares to meet the press at Science Park on Saturday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

No easy task to reopen mainland China border, admits Hong Kong leadership candidate, pointing to shared duty to protect against Covid-19

  • John Lee notes two sides have joint responsibility to control the pandemic under ‘one country, two systems’
  • Lee also vows to flesh out his policies to boost innovation and technology after meeting sectors’ representatives

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:58pm, 16 Apr, 2022

