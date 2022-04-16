Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee prepares to meet the press at Science Park on Saturday. Photo: Jelly Tse
No easy task to reopen mainland China border, admits Hong Kong leadership candidate, pointing to shared duty to protect against Covid-19
- John Lee notes two sides have joint responsibility to control the pandemic under ‘one country, two systems’
- Lee also vows to flesh out his policies to boost innovation and technology after meeting sectors’ representatives
Topic | Hong Kong politics
