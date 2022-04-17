Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee pledges to improve civil service procedures and culture but urges lawmakers ‘not to be stingy with praise’

  • Former No 2 official also vows to communicate more frequently with lawmakers and maintain a proactive relationship with them if elected
  • Lee defends 180,000-strong civil service, saying he regards those he has worked with as having ‘excellent personal qualities and strong administrative abilities’

Nadia Lam
Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Apr, 2022

