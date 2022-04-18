John Lee (right) visits the Federation of Hong Kong Industries on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
John Lee (right) visits the Federation of Hong Kong Industries on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee’s manifesto to ‘centre on housing, civil service reform’ with less focus on national security

  • Former No 2 official John Lee also vows to initiate talks with mainland Chinese counterparts on quarantine-free cross-border travel once he is elected
  • Powerful vetting committee chaired by Financial Secretary Paul Chan approves Lee’s candidacy on Monday

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian ChengTony CheungNadia Lam
Lilian Cheng Tony Cheung and Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:17pm, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
John Lee (right) visits the Federation of Hong Kong Industries on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
John Lee (right) visits the Federation of Hong Kong Industries on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE