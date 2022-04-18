John Lee (right) visits the Federation of Hong Kong Industries on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee’s manifesto to ‘centre on housing, civil service reform’ with less focus on national security
- Former No 2 official John Lee also vows to initiate talks with mainland Chinese counterparts on quarantine-free cross-border travel once he is elected
- Powerful vetting committee chaired by Financial Secretary Paul Chan approves Lee’s candidacy on Monday
