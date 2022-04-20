Chief Executive candidate John Lee (right) and his campaign office director Tam Yiu-chung meet the media. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee recruits 150 political, business heavyweights to steer final campaign push
- Top names among John Lee’s star-studded campaign team include businessmen Li Ka-shing and Allan Zeman, as well as past chief executive hopeful Regina Ip
- Insider says pro-Beijing heavyweights ‘have been responsive to Lee’s invitation to showcase the solidarity of the pro-establishment camp’
