Yang Wanming has been installed as a deputy director at the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: AFP
Veteran mainland Chinese diplomat installed as deputy director of Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs

  • Yang Wanming, 58, an expert in Latin American affairs, appointed as deputy director at Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
  • He previously served as Chinese ambassador to Brazil from December 2018 to March

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:24pm, 20 Apr, 2022

