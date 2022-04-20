Yang Wanming has been installed as a deputy director at the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: AFP
Veteran mainland Chinese diplomat installed as deputy director of Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs
- Yang Wanming, 58, an expert in Latin American affairs, appointed as deputy director at Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
- He previously served as Chinese ambassador to Brazil from December 2018 to March
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Yang Wanming has been installed as a deputy director at the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. Photo: AFP