Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Beijing lashes out at Google for taking down YouTube channel of candidate John Lee
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says tech giant Google helping US government meddle in internal affairs of other countries
- In Hong Kong, top political adviser Bernard Chan calls for calm, arguing escalating the issue will not benefit anyone
