Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Beijing lashes out at Google for taking down YouTube channel of candidate John Lee

  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says tech giant Google helping US government meddle in internal affairs of other countries
  • In Hong Kong, top political adviser Bernard Chan calls for calm, arguing escalating the issue will not benefit anyone

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian ChengChris Lau
Lilian Cheng and Chris Lau

Updated: 5:16pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE