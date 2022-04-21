Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee has lost his YouTube campaign channel. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: could the American sanctions law against candidate John Lee cripple his fundraising efforts?

  • Former security chief lost a platform to reach out to voters when Google took down his YouTube campaign channel, citing need to comply with US sanctions law
  • The Post breaks down how the sanctions law could affect US nationals and Hong Kong residents seeking to donate to his campaign

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Apr, 2022

