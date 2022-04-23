Former No 2 official John Lee is the sole candidate for Hong Kong’s leadership election on May 8. Photo: Nora Tam
Former No 2 official John Lee is the sole candidate for Hong Kong’s leadership election on May 8. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: legal exemption in US law could be why Facebook did not follow YouTube in axing John Lee’s account

  • YouTube terminated Lee’s campaign channel on Wednesday, citing compliance with US sanction laws, but fellow American tech giant Facebook did not follow suit
  • But Facebook’s decision is a ‘qualified one’ and may yet change, says one expert

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:00am, 23 Apr, 2022

