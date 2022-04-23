Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong executive election 2022: sole candidate John Lee wants to set up a policy unit to ‘listen to public sentiment’, restoring an old outfit Carrie Lam downplayed
- John Lee plans to reinstate official policy think tank, previously called Central Policy Unit, to address current deficiency in administration
- Revitalised version will restore as a key function the sensing of ground sentiments in shaping policy, look into fostering bridges with mainland China
