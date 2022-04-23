Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s largest journalist group holds meeting to discuss possibility of disbandment, says it will still operate for ‘foreseeable future’
- Ronson Chan, chairman of Hong Kong Journalists Association, says topic of disbandment came up during special three-hour meeting
- Meeting’s atmosphere was ‘overwhelming’, Chan says, adding group will seek more views and gather written submissions from members
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
