Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong

Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee weighing pros and cons of government makeover at the top by having deputies for chief and finance secretaries

  • Creation of two new top posts could help with government’s workload but could also create friction in a big team, analysts warn
  • Chief executive candidate also said to be considering reinstating post of senior special assistant

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Chris Lau
Updated: 10:51pm, 23 Apr, 2022

