Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee weighing pros and cons of government makeover at the top by having deputies for chief and finance secretaries
- Creation of two new top posts could help with government’s workload but could also create friction in a big team, analysts warn
- Chief executive candidate also said to be considering reinstating post of senior special assistant
