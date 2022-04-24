Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee meets residents in North Point earlier this month. Photo: Sam Tsang
John Lee needs new image as Hong Kong’s next leader. He is banking on a TV forum, community outreach to help
- Sole candidate for May 8 election lines up series of appearances to show his kinder, caring side
- Young people still unhappy over 2019 protests are one group Lee must reach out to, observers say
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee meets residents in North Point earlier this month. Photo: Sam Tsang