John Lee (centre) visits Yau Ma Tei to speak with a low-income family. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee kicks off community visits but is he connecting only with supporters and not critics, young people, analysts ask

  • Political analysts urge Lee, a former security minister, to be more proactive in reaching out to non-establishment pressure groups and disenchanted young people
  • Lee’s campaign office director, Tam Yiu-chung, stresses that they have no political agenda in deciding which people they meet

Natalie Wong and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Apr, 2022

