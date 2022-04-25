John Lee (centre) visits Yau Ma Tei to speak with a low-income family. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee kicks off community visits but is he connecting only with supporters and not critics, young people, analysts ask
- Political analysts urge Lee, a former security minister, to be more proactive in reaching out to non-establishment pressure groups and disenchanted young people
- Lee’s campaign office director, Tam Yiu-chung, stresses that they have no political agenda in deciding which people they meet
Topic | Hong Kong politics
