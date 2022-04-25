Chung Kim-wah, deputy executive director of Pori. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong social scientist from pollster group Pori flees city, citing threats from ‘powerful bodies’ and fear of ‘moving red lines’
- Chung Kim-wah, deputy executive director of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, says there is ‘no room for sincere words’ in home city
- He was last year questioned by police over his group’s involvement with an unofficial opposition primary
