Chung Kim-wah, deputy executive director of Pori. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong social scientist from pollster group Pori flees city, citing threats from ‘powerful bodies’ and fear of ‘moving red lines’

  • Chung Kim-wah, deputy executive director of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, says there is ‘no room for sincere words’ in home city
  • He was last year questioned by police over his group’s involvement with an unofficial opposition primary

Nadia Lam
Updated: 11:04am, 25 Apr, 2022

