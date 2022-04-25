Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club has canceled its annual Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club cancels annual Human Rights Press Awards, citing legal concerns
- Club president Keith Richburg says FCC board reached ‘tough decision’ after ‘lengthy discussion’ on Saturday
- At least three members of FCC’s press freedom committee announce resignations over decision on social media
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
