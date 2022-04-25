Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club has canceled its annual Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club has canceled its annual Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club cancels annual Human Rights Press Awards, citing legal concerns

  • Club president Keith Richburg says FCC board reached ‘tough decision’ after ‘lengthy discussion’ on Saturday
  • At least three members of FCC’s press freedom committee announce resignations over decision on social media

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:35pm, 25 Apr, 2022

