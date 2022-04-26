The FCC has cancelled its annual Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam downplays concerns over diminishing press freedom following suspension of human rights media awards
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam attributes public’s concerns to misunderstandings on the extent press freedom is covered by constitutional safeguards
- Foreign Correspondents’ Club has put its annual Human Rights Press Awards on hold while an outspoken commentator recently left city worried about crossing ‘moving red lines’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
