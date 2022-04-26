The FCC has cancelled its annual Human Rights Press Awards. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam downplays concerns over diminishing press freedom following suspension of human rights media awards

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam attributes public’s concerns to misunderstandings on the extent press freedom is covered by constitutional safeguards
  • Foreign Correspondents’ Club has put its annual Human Rights Press Awards on hold while an outspoken commentator recently left city worried about crossing ‘moving red lines’

Chris Lau and Nadia Lam

Updated: 4:49pm, 26 Apr, 2022

