Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: sole candidate John Lee to stress government restructuring when he unveils platform on Friday, sources say

  • Candidate will deliver long-awaited platform in speech at convention centre but save specifics for maiden policy address, insiders say
  • Lee will not say whether he will create two new deputy posts to assist chief secretary and financial chief as rumoured, they add

Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:10pm, 27 Apr, 2022

