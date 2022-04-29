Quarantine-free cross-border travel will be a key issue for John Lee. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong chief executive election candidate John Lee says in manifesto he wants to focus on ‘reopening border with mainland China, improving international ties’
- Former No 2 official John Lee will unveil his manifesto at 11am on Friday, with event to include a 30-minute speech and question and answer session
- He will only focus on overall policy direction, concept and vision, so he will not provide any timeline on when quarantine-free travel to mainland China can be achieved, sources say
