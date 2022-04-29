Chief executive candidate John Lee announces his manifesto on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee unveils priorities, from public housing to helping youth break out of poverty
- Candidate aims for a plan, within first 100 days, to roll out more public flats, cut waiting time
- Addressing worries about brain drain, pandemic restrictions, Lee stays upbeat about city’s pull
Chief executive candidate John Lee announces his manifesto on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man