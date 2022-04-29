Most of the city’s bigwigs were nowhere to be seen at the election briefing held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Most of the city’s bigwigs were nowhere to be seen at the election briefing held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Where were the bigwigs at Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee’s manifesto event?

  • Instead of heavyweights that back Lee, only 300 from community and grass-root groups were present, a sign of his care for different sectors, according to his team
  • Event took place peacefully in less than an hour, a stark contrast to when incumbent leader Carrie Lam announced her manifesto amid a protest five years ago

Topic |   John Lee Ka-chiu
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:24pm, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Most of the city’s bigwigs were nowhere to be seen at the election briefing held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Most of the city’s bigwigs were nowhere to be seen at the election briefing held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE