Most of the city’s bigwigs were nowhere to be seen at the election briefing held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Where were the bigwigs at Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee’s manifesto event?
- Instead of heavyweights that back Lee, only 300 from community and grass-root groups were present, a sign of his care for different sectors, according to his team
- Event took place peacefully in less than an hour, a stark contrast to when incumbent leader Carrie Lam announced her manifesto amid a protest five years ago
