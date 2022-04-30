Will chief executive candidate John Lee Ka-chiu start a new chapter for Hong Kong, or is he just lifting from the playbooks of previous leaders? Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: will John Lee’s manifesto ‘open a new chapter’ for city or is he lifting from the playbooks of previous leaders?
- Pro-Beijing politicians, business leaders laud Lee’s ‘great speech’, with nightlife tycoon Allan Zeman saying it has addressed all of city’s shortcomings
- Critics say Lee’s 44-page manifesto lacks specific policy details, has not addressed sensitive topics such as universal suffrage
