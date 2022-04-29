Chief executive candidate John Lee Ka-chiu prepares to announce his manifesto at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee reveals plans for city over next 5 years, with focus on housing woes, governance and competitiveness
- Chief executive candidate to tackle housing crisis by establishing two new task forces to speed up construction, develop private land
- Lee calls for pilot scheme to tackle intergenerational poverty, with focus on providing mentorship and training to 1,000 junior secondary school students
