Chief executive candidate John Lee during the unveiling of his election manifesto on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief executive candidate John Lee during the unveiling of his election manifesto on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

So brief, so vague, so late: how Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee’s election manifesto differs from past candidates’ approaches

  • Condensed campaign period to blame, some say, and being vague allows Lee ‘flexibility with policies’
  • Lack of details makes it hard to assess if he does well in office, say critics who expected more

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:30pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief executive candidate John Lee during the unveiling of his election manifesto on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chief executive candidate John Lee during the unveiling of his election manifesto on Friday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE