Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: lots of economic and social issues to tackle, constitutional reform ‘not a priority’ for now, John Lee says
- Lee delivers remarks at public forum jointly organised by seven television and radio stations, just nine days before the city’s leadership election
- He declines to be pinned down on whether he will reintroduce a controversial vacancy tax
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday. Photo: Nora Tam