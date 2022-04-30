Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee puts political reforms on back-burner and economic, social issues front and centre

  • In a one-hour televised forum that took the place of the traditional debate, John Lee answers questions from residents and journalists
  • Lee says he plans to keep property prices stable, stops short of saying if he will introduce vacancy tax and vows to make border reopening a priority

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Chris LauLilian ChengNadia Lam
Chris Lau Lilian Cheng and Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:30pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE