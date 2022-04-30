Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong chief executive hopeful John Lee puts political reforms on back-burner and economic, social issues front and centre
- In a one-hour televised forum that took the place of the traditional debate, John Lee answers questions from residents and journalists
- Lee says he plans to keep property prices stable, stops short of saying if he will introduce vacancy tax and vows to make border reopening a priority
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday Photo: Nora Tam