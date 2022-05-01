Chief executive hopeful John Lee visits Tin Yan Market at Tin Shui Wai. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: no work on political reform unless all problems in society solved, sole candidate John Lee says

  • Candidate visits wet market at Tin Shui Wai public housing estate as part of his mission to feel ‘pulse of society’
  • Building on remarks televised on Saturday, Lee says he will consider working towards universal suffrage when ‘society tells me all problems no longer exist’

Natalie Wong and Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:18pm, 1 May, 2022

