Civil servants are seen outside Central Government Offices in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil servants are seen outside Central Government Offices in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee to ‘take aim at civil service work culture, adopt new system of rewards and punishments’

  • Political heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung says civil service ‘fell short of public expectations’ during Covid-19 pandemic, with staff ‘very used to current culture’
  • Source says Lee to host large-scale campaign rally on May 6, with hundreds of supporters expected to attend

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:49pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Civil servants are seen outside Central Government Offices in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil servants are seen outside Central Government Offices in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE