Civil servants are seen outside Central Government Offices in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong chief executive candidate John Lee to ‘take aim at civil service work culture, adopt new system of rewards and punishments’
- Political heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung says civil service ‘fell short of public expectations’ during Covid-19 pandemic, with staff ‘very used to current culture’
- Source says Lee to host large-scale campaign rally on May 6, with hundreds of supporters expected to attend
Civil servants are seen outside Central Government Offices in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong