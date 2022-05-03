Among key moves in the latest easing of social-distancing curbs is the relaxation of a cap on diners per table at restaurants, from four to eight. Photo: Dickson Lee
Among key moves in the latest easing of social-distancing curbs is the relaxation of a cap on diners per table at restaurants, from four to eight. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to ease more social-distancing rules on Thursday, allowing 8 per table at restaurants ‘ahead of Mother’s Day’

  • City leader Carrie Lam announces latest move before Exco meeting, citing more stable Covid-19 situation in city
  • Residents will also be allowed to take off their masks at outdoor sports venues, while swimming pools, beaches and water playgrounds will be reopened

Lilian Cheng and Chris Lau

Updated: 11:02am, 3 May, 2022

