Among key moves in the latest easing of social-distancing curbs is the relaxation of a cap on diners per table at restaurants, from four to eight. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to ease more social-distancing rules on Thursday, allowing 8 per table at restaurants ‘ahead of Mother’s Day’
- City leader Carrie Lam announces latest move before Exco meeting, citing more stable Covid-19 situation in city
- Residents will also be allowed to take off their masks at outdoor sports venues, while swimming pools, beaches and water playgrounds will be reopened
